Days after clash, revenue officials, lawyers go on strike in Chhattisgarh

Days after a group of lawyers allegedly clashed with the revenue officials over filing of “false criminal cases” in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh, both the groups announced a statewide strike on Tuesday.

In a purported video that was widely shared on social media after the clash that took place on Friday, lawyers were seen beating the government officials. Later, the lawyers alleged that the altercation started over an issue of land transfer, which the district tehsildar refused, and said that it was the government officials who “manhandled” the lawyers first.

On Tuesday, all revenue officials in the state locked up the government premises demanding action against the lawyers, while the Bar Council of India (BCI) also announced a strike across the state. The BCI has also written to the state Director General of Police, Ashok Juneja, requesting his intervention in the issue and demanding withdrawal of “false criminal cases” against the lawyers.

Meanwhile, Raigarh police has registered a case against the lawyers and made some arrests.

However, the state junior officers union have maintained that unless all those involved in the incident are arrested, they will not return to work. “We have no iota of respect left, anyone can come beat us up. We are fighting for our respect,” one of the protesting tehsildars said.

The lawyers said that they were being targeted as they were opposing the malpractices in the state by the revenue officials. “It is most unfortunate that, though, the staff of the Tehsil office were the aggressor and resorted to manhandling the lawyers, but, they themselves went on strike and have closed their offices,” the BCI letter read.