Toggle Menu
Day after Surat coaching centre fire, police arrests one; two abscondinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/day-after-surat-coaching-centre-fire-police-arrests-one-two-absconding-5747883/

Day after Surat coaching centre fire, police arrests one; two absconding

Bhargav Bhutani who was running a design class in the complex was arrested. The other two accused named in the FIR, Harshil Vekarya and Jignesh Pagdal, are absconding. All three have been booked for culpable homicide.

Day after Surat coaching centre fire, police arrests one; two absconding
Surat coaching centre fire: The fire was reportedly caused by a fault in one of the electrical installations in the building. (Express Photo: Hanif Malik)

A day after a fire at Takshashila arcade in Sarthana area of Surat claimed the lives of 20 students, the police Saturday arrested one of the three accused who ran classes on the building’s illegally covered rooftop.

Bhargav Bhutani who was running a design class in the complex was arrested. All three have been booked for culpable homicide. The other two accused named in the FIR, Harshil Vekarya and Jignesh Pagdal, are absconding.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Surat fire

The three were running different summer courses on the floor where a fire broke out, reportedly from a fault in one of the electrical installations. The fire had consumed the entire wooden stairway which was the only entry and exit point to the building.

At least 16 girls burnt to death inside the building, while three died while trying to jump from its windows. Many are still reported missing.

Advertising

Also read | Most students at coaching centre were awaiting Class XII results today

Day after Surat coaching centre fire, police arrests one; two absconding
Surat coaching centre fire: Smoke billows from the Takshashila archade in Sarthana area on Friday, May 24, 2019. (PTI Photo)

At least 35 students were attending various classes for fashion design, math and at a gymnasium when the fire broke out on Friday around 5 pm.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tension in Vadodara village: Upper caste men ‘attack’ Dalit couple over Facebook post
2 Pune: MNGL threatens to stop CNG supply over dues, cornered PMPML pays up Rs 27 crore
3 Girish Bapat chides NCP for fielding ‘inexperienced’ Parth, says opposition attacks ‘helped’ him