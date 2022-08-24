scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Dawood Ibrahim’s gang member Salim Qureshi sent to judicial custody

The central agency, which had arrested Qureshi on August 4 for his alleged links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, did not seek his further custody.

Dawood Ibrahim. (File Photo)

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit to judicial custody in connection with a case filed against him by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA had earlier claimed that Qureshi was working to further the activities of Ibrahim, his close associate Chhota Shakeel and their gang, referred to as the D company.

It was alleged that Qureshi was involved in usurping prime properties in the city by threatening people in the name of the gang.

Qureshi’s lawyer Viquar Rajguru told the court that his client’s voice samples were taken during the investigation.

He said that the agency would require a court order to take voice samples of an accused, which he claimed was not done.

The court has asked the NIA to file a reply on this.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:38:10 pm
