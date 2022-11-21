scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Dalit woman claims threats by family of accused to withdraw rape case

The woman belonging to Handia area of Prayagraj district had filed a case of gang-rape against block pramukh Mishra and his three friends at the Unj police station in Bhadohi in 2019.

dalit gang rape survior, indian expressA Dalit gang-rape survivor alleged that she was threatened by family members of one of the accused to withdraw the case. (File)

A Dalit gang-rape survivor has alleged that she was subjected to casteist slurs and threatened by family members of one of the accused to withdraw the case, police said on Monday.

Police said family members of rape accused Manish Mishra, a block pramukh and nephew of ex-MLA Vijay Mishra, allegedly threatened the woman on Sunday.

On the complaint of the rape survivor, an FIR has been registered under Section 504 (intentionally insulting with intent to disturb peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Scheduled Caste-Tribe (Prevention of atrocities) Act and legal action is being taken, police said.

The woman belonging to Handia area of Prayagraj district had filed a case of gang-rape against block pramukh Mishra and his three friends at the Unj police station in Bhadohi in 2019. The woman said she was going to meet her advocate here when four members of Mishra’s family, including his wife and son, issued threats and hurled casteist abuses at her, Gopiganj police station in-charge Inspector Sadanand Singh said the woman has alleged that since the registration of the gang-rape case in 2019, the four have come to her residence several times and threatened to eliminate her family, Singh said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said 21 cases, including those of robbery, murder, rape and cheating, have been registered against Mishra, who is currently lodged in Varanasi jail.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 01:09:40 pm
Next Story

Blackpink’s Jisoo and Camila Cabello burn the stage with Liar performance in Los Angeles, Blinks are proud of their ‘queen’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement