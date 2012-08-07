Youth kills self over failed love affair

A 28-year-old man committed suicide at his Dahisar (East) residence on Monday. The police suspect that Chintan Patel,killed himself because of a failed love affair.

The police found an SMS on Patels phone that he had sent to his former girlfriend.

In the message,he said as the girl was leaving him,he did not see a reason to live. There is a possibility that he took his life because of the break-up, said senior police inspector Ansar Pirjade of Dahisar police station.

Patels family members have told the police that they did not know of his affair. An accidental death report has been registered.

Police said Patel resided at Anand Nagar in Dahisar with his parents,brother,sister-in-law and four-year-old nephew.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon. Patel was at home with his sister-in-law and nephew. When she went to check on him,she found him hanging from the ceiling. She raised an alarm and informed us, said Pirjade.

Patel was taken to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali (West),where he was declared dead on arrival.

