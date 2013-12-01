Taxi driver shot at outside Delhi Police HQ

Two bike-borne assailants Sunday opened fire at a 28-year-old taxi driver outside Delhi Police headquarters here,police said.

Tammi,resident of Ghaziabad in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh,was injured after he was shot in his arm in IP Estate area in Central Delhi at around 1 PM.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger. A case of attempt to murder has been registered.

“A manhunt has been launched for the two assailants who have been identified as taxi drivers. Personal enmity with the victim over some parking issue is suspected to be the reason behind the attack,” a police official.

The victim and the two attackers had a quarrel on November 22 and a case was registered at Kamla Market police station in Central Delhi in this regard,police said.

