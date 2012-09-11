Paras Bhasin Death: Train driver tells police he ran over man

A train driver who was called for questioning by the Crime Branch in Paras Bhasin death case admitted to have run over a man at the spot where the tattoo artists body was found on September 1.

A Crime Branch team had drawn up a list of trains that were plying on the route on the day when Bhasins mutilated body was found. The drivers of these trains were called in for questioning.

Police sources said the driver,in a statement recorded by the Crime Branch,said the train had run over a man who appeared to be standing alone on the tracks. He also said there was no one near or with the man,ruling out the possibility that Bhasin was murdered and his body dumped on the tracks later.

The statement strengthens police suspicion that it was a case of suicide.

Sources said the time of the incident given by the driver,corroborates with the time worked out by Delhi Police during the reconstruction of sequence of events of the day.

Police had collected the CCTV footage from Subhash Nagar metro station,in which Bhasin was spotted boarding a Metro alone. Another footage from Laxmi Nagar station showed him getting off the Metro.

Though the drivers version matches the sequence of events chalked out by police,it is yet to be ascertained if the man who was run over was Bhasin. The investigation is in progress.

While police had initially called Bhasins death a suicide,his family insisted that it was a case of honour killing.

The post-mortem report had pointed that the body was not sliced or chopped up,but was crushed due to impact with a heavy object. It said the body was not headless,but the head had collapsed into the body due to the impact.

Solving a mystery

22-year-old tattoo artists body found on railway tracks in East Delhi on September 1

Police call it suicide,family alleges wifes kin murdered him

Post-mortem report denies that body was hacked,says it was crushed

Report clarifies body not headless,but head collapsed into body

Crime Branch calls all train drivers on the route for questioning

For all the latest Crime News, download Indian Express App