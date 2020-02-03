CPM SC ward member in Kerala resigns over caste jibe by colleague

“Forgive me, voters. I cannot go ahead mentally,” Kumar wrote on Facebook. “Forgive me, voters. I cannot go ahead mentally,” Kumar wrote on Facebook.

A panchayat ward member belonging to the CPI(M) in Kerala announced his resignation from the post on Monday over an alleged casteist jibe by his colleague.

KS Arun Kumar, who represented the Kakkadampoyil ward in Koodaranhi panchayat in Kozhikode district, wrote on Facebook apologising to voters for resigning as a public representative in the backdrop of the alleged caste insult by a fellow ward member. Kumar belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

“Forgive me, voters. I cannot go ahead mentally. After a fellow (ward) member insulted me with a casteist jibe and the head of my party refuted it, I have submitted my resignation letter to the panchayat secretary,” Kumar wrote in a Facebook note. Quoting Rohith Vemula, the Hyderabad University student who committed suicide in August, 2016 over caste-based discrimination, Kumar added, “I shouldn’t have been born in this world.”

In another Facebook post, Kumar said that he did not look forward to joining another party and appealed to the public to leave him alone.

Kumar told a local television news channel that a casteist slur was made against him by Jessy Jose Pandampadathil who belongs to the JD(U), which is part of the CPM-led LDF. Despite hearing the remark clearly, Kumar alleged his party leader did not take any action and chose to overlook it.

Kumar was not available for comment.

