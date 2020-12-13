Covid-19 cases, deaths drop in Ahmedabad city

Commuters wearing protective masks travel in a passenger bus, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 11, 2020. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Ahmedabad city saw a significant drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases and fatalities on Saturday with 251 people testing positive and five succumbing to the infection — almost a return to its pre-Diwali statistics.

Across Gujarat, a similar decline is being reported, as per the health department’s daily health bulletin, with Navsari not reporting a single case exactly after a month.

Navsari had last not reported any new case on November 14.

On Saturday, the state reported 1,204 new cases and 12 deaths.

Over 50 per cent of the critical beds are reportedly vacant of the total 823 such beds in private hospitals requisitioned by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The urban local body’s trend of not adding a single micro-containment zone continued for the third time this week, even though 20 such previously declared areas were removed from the list.

AMC currently has 118 areas designated as micro containment zones across the city Vaccine data collection continues Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a media briefing in Surat reiterated that vaccines in Gujarat will be administered as has been outlined by the central government, with health workers taking first priority, data of which has been “completely collated”.

“Second will be coronavirus warriors — from police to local government employees — the list of which has been readied. Third will be those above 50 years of age, the list of which is being compiled, via house-to-house survey, and fourth will be those aged below 50 years but with comorbidities…vaccine distribution will be dependent on how much the central government provides us with.”

