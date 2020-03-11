Coronavirus outbreak: Three more test positive in Pune, Mumbai on alert

At least 537 people who have returned from abroad have been tested in Mumbai. (File photo) At least 537 people who have returned from abroad have been tested in Mumbai. (File photo)

Mumbai was put on alert after three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Pune on Tuesday. They had come in contact with a couple who had tested positive on Monday.

At least 537 people who have returned from abroad have been tested for the coronavirus in Mumbai, including 13 on Tuesday. All have tested negative so far.

Five cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Pune so far. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope urged citizens to remain vigilant and not panic.

In Mumbai, the municipal corporation has asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation to provide a list of all passengers who travelled with the Pune couple in the Dubai-Mumbai flight on March 1. “Once the list comes, we will begin the process of reaching out to passengers. The airport officials are in protective gear, the chances of them catching the infection is low,” said BMC’s additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

He added that the BMC had also begun the task of identifying the international passengers who arrived at the airport since February 21. “We are urging every traveller to report to us if they develop any symptoms. So far, all have tested negative in Mumbai,” he said.

According to Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, five squads have been constituted – comprising officers and employees from the revenue, health and police departments – to trace those who came in contact with the Pune couple. The couple had landed in Mumbai airport and took a cab to Pune. Their Ola cab driver is one of the three to have tested positive on Tuesday, and has already been isolated. The daughter of the couple and a person who travelled with them on the taxi were the other two to test positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Mumbai officials are also looking for possible cases of those who may have come in close contact with the couple at the international airport. So far, the state government has identified 40 such people and kept them in isolation.

The international airport in Mumbai has 105 officials to conduct the screening of passengers flying in from coronavirus-affected countries. Ten counters have been placed at the airport to screen passengers using 25 thermal scanners.

Additionally, the government has made it mandatory for travellers from Italy and South Korea to carry a certificate that they were not infected with the coronavirus before entering India.

Airport officials said the traffic of international passengers reduced in the last few days due to the coronavirus. From 12,717 passengers in 109 flights on March 7, the count has dropped to 8,984 in 97 flights on March 8.

Across Maharashtra, 207 intensive care beds have been set up in 21 hospitals. In Mumbai, apart from Kasturba hospital, four other civic hospitals have been chosen to admit coronavirus cases.

The Food and Drug Administration has also begun a survey to inspect hospitals and chemists for ensuring availability of sanitisers and masks.

