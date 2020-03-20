Coronavirus outbreak: Footfall dips, traders at big markets hope govt will help

Traders said there are hardly any visitors at the Chandni Chowk market. (Photo by Amit Mehra) Traders said there are hardly any visitors at the Chandni Chowk market. (Photo by Amit Mehra)

More and more people are shifting to working from home as a safety precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic but for traders in wholesale markets such as Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar, this is no option.

With footfall declining by at least 30% in these busy market areas, traders stare at an uncertain future. Seeking insurance cover for businesses hit by the virus, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to the Union Finance Minister.

“Due to fear psychosis among consumers, we are witnessing just a 25-30% footfall in wholesale and retail markets. As there is no off take in retail market, retailers are not visiting wholesale markets to procure goods,” said CAIT general secretary Praveen Khandelwal.

“Wholesale markets of Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar are considered the largest distributing centres of trade for the whole country. Normally, around 5 lakh traders visit from all over the country… but there is considerable loss now as people don’t want to travel,” he added.

After PM Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘janata curfew’ on March 22, CAIT said they “may down shutters” but a “final decision will be taken Friday after consultations with trade leaders of all states”. There is no decision on closing down markets yet.

Bharat Ahuja, president of Bhagirath Palace Market Association at Chandni Chowk, said only 10% of the usual crowd was trickling into the market area. “It’s actually not even 10%, we are saying that to make ourselves feel better. But we can’t do anything, we will just have to go get through this. We can bear this situation for the next two-three months but beyond that, we don’t know. As of now, health is the priority,” he said.

Sanjay Bhargav, president of the Chandni Chowk Market Association, also said work had declined by 90%. “There are hardly any customers. Footfall has fallen drastically. But health is the priority for the government right now and it has to be. As they say, jaan hai to jahaan hai. I have asked all my shopkeepers to keep hand sanitisers for the customers,” he said.

Jasmeet Singh, who runs a laboratory goods shop in Sadar Bazar, said, “This is a place where people don’t find space to walk at all on a normal day… there are hardly any people now.”

Kailash Khandelwal, who runs a jewellery shop in the area, said he wasn’t getting customers despite prices of gold and silver falling in the last few days. “It’s a bad time. Now, people who come are those who already know they want to buy something small. Nobody is strolling in just to have a look,” he said.

