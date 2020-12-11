Making the most masks in lockdown: Chandigarh convict awarded

Kumar, who has been awarded in the special mention category, has been in Chandigarh's Burail jail since March 2020, after being convicted in a case of culpable homicide. (Representational)

An inmate at the Model Jail of Chandigarh, 36-year-old Ashok Kumar has been awarded with the Tinka Tinka India Awards, 2020, for making the maximum number of masks during Covid-19 lockdown. Kumar, is among the 17 inmates across India, who have been felicitated with the award for prisoners and the staff of prisons.

Kumar, who has been awarded in the special mention category, has been in Chandigarh’s Burail jail since March 2020, after being convicted in a case of culpable homicide.

AIG Prisons, Chandigarh, Virat said, “This is the second time that a Burail jail convict has been awarded by the Tinka Tinka foundation. The contribution he made during the Covid-19 period by making three layered masks is commendable.”

Founder of Tinka Tinka, Dr Vartika Nanda said, “There were three categories this year, Painting, Special Mention and Prison Administration. At least seven inmates received awards in the Painting category, while six were chosen for their special contribution to prison life. As many as four awards have been given to prison staffers, including one conferred posthumously.

Narendra Nath Sarkar (42) lodged in Tihar Jail Delhi has bagged the first prize in painting category. Rajju Kaul (74) incarcerated in Mirzapur Jail in UP has received the second prize, while Firoz Rai lodged in Darjeeling District Correctional Home, West Bengal, has earned the third prize.

In the special mention category, 53-year-old Ajay Chauhan from District Jail Mainpuri has been chosen for his extraordinary work in Prison Jail radio, helping inmates fight depression; 40-year-old Amitabh Bachchan incarcerated in District Jail, Firozabad, has been chosen for his extraordinary work as Health Warrior. While 37-year-old Chirag Kishorbhai Rana lodged in Central Prison, Ahmedabad, has been recognised for helping inmates in the psychological cell of the jail. Rana, a convict who has been in the jail for last 11 years, has completed more than 35 courses while in imprison.

DIG Prison Yogesh Desai from Maharashtra, Shamsher Singh, Head Warden from Faridabad District Jail and Gayitri Bhaskar from Mandoli Jail have received recognition in the Jail Staffers category of the awards. The awards were released through a video conference in the District Jail of Faridabad

