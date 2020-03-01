Final Coronavirus report awaited: Man dies 2 days after arriving from Malaysia

While the initial lab test was negative for coronavirus, the Health Department is awaiting the final report to ascertain the cause of death. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) While the initial lab test was negative for coronavirus, the Health Department is awaiting the final report to ascertain the cause of death. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

Amid lingering threat of the novel coronavirus, a 26-year-old man who reached Kochi from Malaysia died on Saturday. While the initial lab test was negative for coronavirus, the Health Department is awaiting the final report to ascertain the cause of death.

The man had arrived in Kochi on February 27 with fever and pneumonia and was immediately shifted to the isolation ward at the medical college.

A health department official said the preliminary lab test was negative for coronavirus and the result of another test was awaited. Even if the final test is negative for coronavirus, the burial would be as per WHO protocol, said the official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.