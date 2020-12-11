Municipal commissioners to continue work after term ends, says Gujarat CM

The SC has ordered the state government to let chief executive officers of the respective local bodies carry out the day-to-day functioning till the new political body gets elected and takes charge.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday ordered the municipal commissioners of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar to continue carrying out day-to-day functions of the corporations till newly elected bodies take charge, said an official release.

The term of the elected bodies is ending on December 13. The municipal commissioners will continue to carry out the day-to-day activities of the corporations till the newly elected body holds its first meeting, the release added. However, the municipal commissioners will not be able to take any policy decisions.

The order of the CM has come following a directive of the Supreme Court (SC) on an application of the state government regarding the administration of the municipal corporations and other local bodies, terms of which are ending this month.

The SC has ordered the state government to let chief executive officers of the respective local bodies carry out the day-to-day functioning till the new political body gets elected and takes charge.

The state government moved the SC after the State Election Commission (SEC) postponed the elections of the local bodies owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and order of Gujarat High Court prohibited the government from appointing officers for the day-to-day administration of the same. The SEC stated that the new bodies will be elected by February 2021.

