Construction of Film City in Noida will begin in Jan: YEIDA

The construction of Film City, a pet project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in Gautam Buddh Nagar district’s Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area will begin in January next year, a government official said.

According to the government, the selection of the company to build the Film City in three phases will be finalised by December 31.

“The preparations for the construction of the Film City at YEIDA city are in full swing with the approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted to the state government recently by the consultant company, CBRE South Asia Private Limited. The CBRE now has to get the bid document ready within three weeks, which will be followed by floating of a global tender in this regard in which both domestic and foreign companies will be able to participate,” said Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of YEIDA.

According to the official, a 40-year agreement will be signed with the company to construct the Film City. “However, it will not be a lease agreement and the company will be given a licence to build the Film City,” Singh added.

Spread over an area of 1,000 acres, the proposed Film City will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore. It will be built on PPP (public-private partnership) model in three phases. In the first phase, studios, open areas, amusement parks and villas will be built, the government said.

In December last year, Chief Minister Adityanath had announced to build a “world-class” Film City in the state. Subsequently, 1,000 acres of land was identified in Sector-21 of YEIDA for the proposed Film City.

According to the government, the first Film City of UP will boast of the latest technologies in the cinematic medium, including digital among others and will be called ‘Infotainment City’ also.

It will have dedicated studios for the shooting of films, TV serials, animation, web series, cartoon films, documentaries etc. Furthermore, the Film City will have special effects studios, outdoor locations, hotels, clubhouses, villages, workshops, shopping complexes, food courts, amusement parks, entertainment facilities for tourists, convention centres and multi-level parking.

According to YEIDA officials, in the first phase, 80 per cent of the work related to the shooting of films will be completed. It will be followed by the development of hospitality and other business activities.