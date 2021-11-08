Cong objects to submission of Jhiram Ghati report to Governor

A day after the inquiry commission probing the Jhiram Ghati massacre submitted its report to Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the Congress Sunday accused the panel of breaking protocol and “sending a wrong message”. It also demanded the Governor forward the report to the state government for action.

On May 25, 2013, Maoists had attacked a Congress convoy in Bastar’s Jhiram valley, killing 29 people including then state unit chief Nand Kumar Patel, former opposition leader Mahendra Karma and former Union minister Vidyacharan Shukla.

The Jhiram Ghati inquiry commission, headed by former Chhattisgarh High Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, was constituted on May 28, 2013. On Saturday, the commission’s secretary and registrar (judicial) of the Chhattisgarh High Court, Santosh Kumar Tiwari, handed the report to the Governor.

State Congress chief Mohan Markam Sunday said: “The judicial commission has violated the prescribed and accepted procedure by submitting its report to the Governor instead of the state government. Normally, whenever a judicial commission is constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act, the panel submits its report to the government… It is a matter of investigation as to why the report was suddenly handed over to the governor.”

Markam also questioned why the commission took eight years to submit its report when it was supposed to submit it in three years. He asked the state government to constitute a fresh commission of inquiry into the matter and fast track its report.

The opposition BJP questioned the Congress’s response over the submission of the report to the Governor.

“Being a constitutional head of the state, there should be no objection in submission of the report to the Governor. Congressmen kept raising the Jhiram issue in one way or the other in Assembly sessions. Do they feel that their politics would end after the arrival of this report?” Opposition leader Dharamlal Kaushik said.