Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Conference of presiding officers of legislatures to begin in Jaipur on Wednesday

The conference will be inaugurated by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and on the agenda are discussions on India’s G-20 leadership and the relationship between the legislature and judiciary.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File)
Presiding officers of state legislatures will come together at Jaipur from Wednesday for the 83rd All-India Presiding Officers’ Conference, with discussions on India’s leadership of G-20 as “the mother of democracy” and the relationship between the legislature and judiciary on the agenda.

The conference will be inaugurated by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will give the inaugural address on Wednesday, a statement from the V-P Secretariat on Monday said. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr C P Joshi will also address the inaugural sessions. The valedictory address on Thursday is likely to be given by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The apex body of legislatures of the country had its first conference in Shimla in 1921. To mark its centenary year, the 82nd AIPOC was held in Shimla in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered the inaugural address in 2021, emphasising the importance of “duty, duty, duty” as the mantra for the next 25 years – till India marks the 100th anniversary of Independence.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 10:36 IST
