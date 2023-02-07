Computer Modelling Group launches CMG Collaboration Centre in India Energy Week 2023

Computer Modelling Group (CMG) has joined “Make in India” campaign with the launch of CMG Collaboration Centre (C3) in Bengaluru during India Energy Week (IEW) 2023.

To help energy firms throughout the world improve field development plans and evaluate and use low-carbon energy technologies for a sustainable and secure energy future, CMG offers cutting-edge simulation technology and professional consultancy solutions. CMG, a major participant in subsurface flow modelling for more than 40 years, is thrilled to take part in India’s spectacular progress, which is being fueled by energy.

India, the third-largest energy consumer in the world, has rising energy needs. CMG has the state-of-the-art specialised software development and technical expertise synonymous with the simulation of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and CO2 Utilization and Storage (CCUS) in the context of the vision to make India self-reliant and increase domestic production of oil and gas while concurrently focusing on energy transition .

The CMG Collaboration Centre (C3), which opened on February 7 during India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru, India, is proof of CMG’s dedication to the national “Make in India” strategy.

Pramod Jain, CEO, said, “With my Indian roots, the launch of the CMG Collaboration Centre is especially close to my heart, and I look forward to providing impactful opportunities to the talented workforce, leveraging their strength to deliver immense value to India’s energy industry.”

CMG has had a long-standing partnership with Indian organisations. With the launch of C3, CMG is now keen to participate in India’s energy future and journey towards an energy transition through digitalization. Additionally, C3 will act as a catalyst for CMG’s partnership with top oil and gas producers through innovation, advising, and customer support to enhance India’s energy system’s self-sufficiency and work to execute the necessary decarbonization solutions.

Rahul Jain, Head of the CMG Collaboration Centre (C3), added, “With decades of technical experience, we at CMG, are keen to be a part of “Make in India” initiative and collaborate with our Indian Exploration & Production (E&P) customers to deliver path-breaking solutions across the energy value chain backed on rigorous research and development.”

The India Energy Week is being held from February 6-8 in the Karnataka capital.