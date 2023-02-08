Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s session with Haryana sarpanches

“Now you are the head of your village. So, it is time that you lift your veil. Don’t let the men from your family attend your meetings,” Professor Sudesh tells a group of three women sarpanches listening intently to her.

Vice-Chancellor of Bhagat Phool Singh Women’s University in Sonipat’s Khanpur Kalan village, Sudesh has been interacting with 42 newly elected women sarpanches from nearby villages to ensure they push well-entrenched boundaries in Haryana’s largely patriarchal society.

Besides asking the women sarpanches to be more visible and to assert themselves, the

V-C has, since last month, been holding sessions with them to help familiarise them with their roles and responsibilities.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the professor says that it was in March last year, soon after she assumed charge as V-C, that she realised women sarpanches were often relegated to the backseat while the men overshadowed them.

In the recent panchayat elections in Haryana, though 50 per cent of the seats were reserved for women, in several villages, their husbands functioned by proxy as sarpanch patis.

Sudesh says that at Khanpur Kalan, where she had been invited by residents to a village chaupal, she was surprised to discover that the then outgoing woman sarpanch sat in the back while her father-in-law presided as the sarpanch.

The 57-year-old V-C recalls, “That day, I became determined to educate the women sarpanches of my area about the importance of being a sarpanch, its role, powers and status. I could not do anything immediately as the village panchayats were already dissolved. Soon after the panchayat elections in November (2022), we (the university) started contacting women sarpanches and finally started a training procedure for them.”

Sudesh’s sessions have so far covered topics such as utilisation of panchayat funds and schemes meant for execution of developmental projects, including construction of roads, drainage systems, toilets and village ponds. They were also told about the importance of education for girls, health of women, creation of assets under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), immunisation, role of anganwadis and laws meant to protect women’s rights.

The professor periodically invites the woman sarpanches to the university, interacts with them and arranges training sessions for them. In January, all 42 sarpanches were invited to the university for a two-day leadership training programme to enhance their confidence.

Sudesh, who taught a management course at Kurukshetra University for over three decades before she became V-C of the Women’s University, also hopes to hold sessions on budgeting of village funds and digital literacy for the sarpanches. She says, “Digital literacy plays a huge role in our lives today. Even basic digital literacy, such as knowing how to use a mobile phone, using a computer, checking emails and WhatsApp, etc., is very important.”

During a recent session at the university, as V-C Sudesh interacted with the three sarpanches, one of them, Sangeeta, the newly elected sarpanch of Khanpur Kalan village, says, “My mother-in-law is very strict. She insists that I wear a purdah. If I don’t, there will be fights at home. I never speak in front of the male members of my family. I don’t even know my mobile number. I feel stressed when I am required to move out of my house for work.” Sangeeta has studied up to Class 8.

Gamri village sarpanch Sheela Devi explains the practical issues she faces as sarpanch. The 40-year-old says, “I have studied only up to Class 10, but that was 25 years ago. Now, as sarpanch, I have to read panchayat papers and attend meetings.”

As the women talk about the need for change, Kailana Khas sarpanch Parmila Kumari says, “I also want to lift my purdah but cannot understand how to do it all of a sudden.”

At this, the V-C intervenes, “First try to convince your family members and then your neighbours. You may take help from (panchayat department) officials too. Such a change may take time.”

She also has a word of caution: “Keep insisting on change, but don’t pick fights with family members.”