CMIE unemployment figures baseless, beyond facts: Manohar Lal Khattar

Describing the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) unemployment figures as baseless and beyond facts, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that “these figures are based on a very small survey sample”. The CMIE, in its unemployment rate data released last week, had shown Haryana with the highest rate of unemployment at 37.4 per cent in December, followed by Rajasthan at 28.5 per cent, Delhi at 20.8 per cent, Bihar at 19.1 per cent and Jharkhand at 18 per cent. Cashing in on the information, the Opposition in Haryana had launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JJP coalition government.

In January 2022 too, Khattar had slammed the Congress for allegedly citing a CMIE report and claiming that the state’s unemployment figures hovered around the 34% mark. Then Khattar had quoted “official figures” of the state government that mentioned that the unemployment rate was not more than 6.1 per cent.

On Monday, Khattar said that in the past 8 years, 50,000 MSME industries have been set up in Haryana and around 33,06,635 people have got employment opportunities through the private sector and self-employment opportunities. The CM said that the state government has increased the annual income limit of BPL families from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh and Haryana is the first state in the country that changed the criteria for BPL income. “As a result, the number of BPL families increased to about 29 lakh with addition of 12 lakh new families to BPL list following the new income criteria.”

The CM on Monday announced the “decentralisation of the powers of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and more autonomy” to them to speed up the development works being done in rural areas. Khattar further announced that from now onwards, sarpanches, and chairman of Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads can accord administrative approval for development works up to Rs 2 lakh at their level only. “No tenders will be floated for all such works,” he said.