CM to inaugurate pre-Vibrant Gujarat summit event today

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate a pre-Vibrant Gujarat Summit event, “Weaving growth for textile”, at the International exhibition-cum-convention hall in Surat on Wednesday.

State BJP president C R Paatil, Union Minister Darshana Jardosh and other state Cabinet ministers will remain present during the occasion.

Sources said that during the pre-summit event, a panel discussion will be carried out by experts on three topics —“policy initiatives to redefine textile sector of the country”, “Indian Textile Industries a Global sourcing hub moving towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat”, and “Future of value addition in textile sector transiting textiles to smart manufacturing”.

Other dignitaries to remain present in the event are Secretary of Union Ministry of Textiles, Upendra Singh, Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi Mahapatra, Planning Commission member (S&T) Dr. V K Saraswat, National Association of India National president Ashok Juneja.

Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ashish Gujarati said, “The aim behind holding the event is how to take the textile industry of India to a global market. Through the presentations of different schemes of government of India and state government, the textile industry will get more benefits.”