scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

A bridge over the Song river near Thano was washed away. The Kempty Falls, a popular tourist spot near Mussoorie, was also flowing dangerously, they said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visits the affected areas near Thano. (Twitter| @pushkardhami)

A cloudburst hit a village here in the early hours of Saturday, causing rivers to breach their banks and wash away bridges, officials said.

Water also entered the caves of Tapkeshwar, a famous Shiva temple on the banks of the Tons river, which was in spate, they said.

The cloudburst occurred around 2.15 am in Sarkhet village in the Raipur area, the officials said.

A bridge over the Song river near Thano was washed away. The Kempty Falls, a popular tourist spot near Mussoorie, was also flowing dangerously, they said.

 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas near Thano and instructed officials to make alternative arrangements for restoring vehicular movement.

“The administration is fully alert. Disaster relief teams are already at work in the affected areas. The Army’s help may also be taken if needed,” he said.

Dhami was accompanied by Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and Garhwal commissioner Sushil Kumar.

 

Advertisement

Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi and Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika also visited the affected areas to assess the damage.

An 80-year-old woman was trapped in the debris that entered a house in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri district.

Mud entered homes in over a dozen villages following the cloudburst, prompting the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to shift the affected people to safe locations.

Advertisement

The affected villages include Maldevta, Bhutsi, Tauliyakatal, Thatyud, Lavarkha, Ringalgadh, Dhuttu, Ragad Gaon and Sarkhet, according to the officials.

The affected residents have been shifted to schools and panchayat buildings, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dhanolti, Lakshmi Raj Chauhan.

The Raipur-Kumalda motor road has been blocked due to debris at a number of places, he said.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is blocked at Totaghati, the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway is blocked at Nagni, and the Narendranagar-Ranipokhri motor road is blocked at several points, Chauhan said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

 

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 07:12:07 pm
Next Story

Meditation for beginners: Your complete guide

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

2

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

3

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

4

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

5

Xavier’s V-C on professor resignation row: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
India seal ODI series, beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

India seal ODI series, beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Brazilian President grabs at heckler, tries to take phone
Watch

Brazilian President grabs at heckler, tries to take phone

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained

How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement