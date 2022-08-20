Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

A cloudburst hit a village here in the early hours of Saturday, causing rivers to breach their banks and wash away bridges, officials said.
Water also entered the caves of Tapkeshwar, a famous Shiva temple on the banks of the Tons river, which was in spate, they said.
The cloudburst occurred around 2.15 am in Sarkhet village in the Raipur area, the officials said.
A bridge over the Song river near Thano was washed away. The Kempty Falls, a popular tourist spot near Mussoorie, was also flowing dangerously, they said.
जिन क्षेत्रों में पेयजल एवं विद्युत की आपूर्ति बाधित हुई है उन क्षेत्रों में व्यवस्थाओं के सुचारू रूप से संचालन के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं। इस दौरान मेरे साथ विधायक श्री प्रीतम सिंह पंवार जी भी उपस्थित रहे। pic.twitter.com/TusOlxqFMV
— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 20, 2022
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas near Thano and instructed officials to make alternative arrangements for restoring vehicular movement.
“The administration is fully alert. Disaster relief teams are already at work in the affected areas. The Army’s help may also be taken if needed,” he said.
Dhami was accompanied by Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and Garhwal commissioner Sushil Kumar.
आज कुमाल्डा (टिहरी) एवं उसके आस-पास के आपदा प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का स्थलीय निरीक्षण किया। कमिश्नर गढ़वाल एवं जिलाधिकारी टिहरी को आपदा प्रभावित क्षेत्रों के लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर ले जाने के साथ ही भोजन एवं अन्य आवश्यक सामग्री की व्यवस्था किए जाने हेतु निर्देशित किया है। pic.twitter.com/qzDBYsOKI6
— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 20, 2022
Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi and Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika also visited the affected areas to assess the damage.
An 80-year-old woman was trapped in the debris that entered a house in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri district.
Mud entered homes in over a dozen villages following the cloudburst, prompting the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to shift the affected people to safe locations.
The affected villages include Maldevta, Bhutsi, Tauliyakatal, Thatyud, Lavarkha, Ringalgadh, Dhuttu, Ragad Gaon and Sarkhet, according to the officials.
The affected residents have been shifted to schools and panchayat buildings, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dhanolti, Lakshmi Raj Chauhan.
The Raipur-Kumalda motor road has been blocked due to debris at a number of places, he said.
The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is blocked at Totaghati, the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway is blocked at Nagni, and the Narendranagar-Ranipokhri motor road is blocked at several points, Chauhan said.
