CJI aids Telangana girl who wanted village bus restored

A Class 8 student from Telangana, unable to attend school after the only bus service in her village was discontinued during the pandemic, has found help from an unlikely quarter —Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

P Vaishnavi, from Rangareddy district, wrote to the CJI about the troubles she, her siblings and others in the village faced in going to school and college, located 6 and 18 km away, respectively.

Vaishnavi wrote on November 2 that her father had suffered a cardiac arrest during the first wave of Covid-19, and that her mother could not afford the autorickshaw charges to take her and her siblings to school.

The Chief Justice’s office took up the issue with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which then restored the bus service.

TSRTC Managing Director V.S. Sajjanar tweeted on November 3: “TSRTC Management sincerely thank the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India CJI Ramana sir for alerting us to restore buses to send students on school timings in token of honouring RTE (Right to Education Act).”