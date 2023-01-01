Civilian murdered by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh

A person was found murdered on a road connecting Pegdapalli village and Tarem village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh Sunday morning. A note written in the local Gondi language was found on the chest of the body. It reads, “Red salute to the fallen comrades.” Notably, this incident comes eight days after the police killed two Maoists in the district.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Tati, aged around 30 years. The local police were informed about the incident by villagers. “The victim was strangled to death,” said Anjeneya Varshney, superintendent of Bijapur police. The police official, however, said they have not yet found links between the two incidents.

The police said they are suspecting that the victim was murdered by Maoists who took him to be a police informant. They said the deceased lived in a neighbouring village and some persons had gone to his house the night before to meet him. He had left with them telling his parents he will be back in some time.

On December 23, two Maoists, a man and a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in a jungle in Bijapur district. The police said the encounter took place during an anti-Maoist operation undertaken jointly by security forces of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Three weapons, two SLRs, and another firearm were seized during the encounter, said the police.