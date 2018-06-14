Zirakpur: A society firewalls itself with an OTP, photo to screen visitors

The security supervisors have been given four mobile tablets on which the visitor IDs are generated. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh//Representational/File) The security supervisors have been given four mobile tablets on which the visitor IDs are generated. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh//Representational/File)

THIS MAY sound extreme, but it looks like the future of apartment security is already upon us. After a spate of theft incidents in apartments, a township in Zirakpur with 1,600 flats and 42 towers has started making electronic entries by sending an OTP on the visitor’s mobile number at the entrance to check the phone number, clicking the visitor’s picture and sending it to the apartment resident to check if the visitor should be allowed in or not. The security supervisors have been given four mobile tablets on which the visitor IDs are generated.

Sunil Dutt, president of the Resident Welfare Association of Maya Garden City, told Chandigarh Newsline, “Outsiders were giving wrong details about themselves in the manual entries which we would do earlier and the number of theft cases in the flats was increasing. Now, because we will also have pictures of all those who entered with the permission of the owner, it will be easy to track anyone who commits a crime here.”

The OTP will prevent visitors from giving out wrong numbers. Next, a picture, along with the name and address of the person is sent to the resident’s phone. “The resident has to choose between “Send” or “Don’t send”. The visitor would be permitted in only after getting a go-ahead. This way, even if somebody is far-off from his house, he will get to see who comes. In fact, sometimes, CCTV cameras don’t give the exact picture of those entering and so that is why we thought of this,” said Dutt.

Nearly 4,000 people stay in this township. All house owners have been asked to download a mobile application for this. The system costs the RWA Rs 9,000 monthly, apart from the initial cost of mobile tablets. Residents also have to paste stickers on their cars for easy identification.

In the first week of this month, there was a spate of theft cases in housing societies in Gazipur, Zirakpur. Thereafter, the Mohali police went on a spree, booking house owners who had not got tenant verification done. As many as 17 house owners were booked under Section 188 of the IPC.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App