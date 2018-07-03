Youth attempts to rape 10-yr-old girl in UP

The girl’s father has alleged that she was picked up by the youth when she had gone to drink water during school hours. The girl’s father has alleged that she was picked up by the youth when she had gone to drink water during school hours.

A youth allegedly tried to rape a 10-year-old girl when she had gone to drink water from a hand pump during school hours in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, police said Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday and a case was registered against the nephew of a gram pradhan, Station House Officer (SHO) Kuldeep Singh said.

The girl’s father has alleged that she was picked up by the youth when she had gone to drink water during school hours, he said. He took her to a forested area where he tried to rape her, the officer said. The girl raised an alarm and the youth fled the spot, following which she informed her teacher, Singh said. The accused is at large, police said.

