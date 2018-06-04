Nagpur: Woman ‘stripped, beaten up by relatives over dispute’

The woman was rescued by the village police-patil, Chanduji Chaware, and taken to the police station. (Representational) The woman was rescued by the village police-patil, Chanduji Chaware, and taken to the police station. (Representational)

A woman in her 50s was allegedly stripped naked and beaten up in public by her relatives on May 27 at Yergaon village in Chandrapur district. The police had earlier allegedly booked the culprits under a “non-cognizable” offence, and later converted into a cognizable one after the intervention of activist Paromita Goswami.

“The woman, about 55 years old, had a long-standing dispute with her relatives who lived in the neighbourhood. On May 27, her two relatives, Prabhakar and Navnath Nagapure, had an argument with her… The two then apparently dragged her out of her house and started beating her. During the assault, the woman’s clothes came off but the two continued to beat her and were asking the onlookers to take her videos. She fell unconscious but the two continued to assault her,” Goswami told The Indian Express.

The woman’s husband is mentally unstable, said Goswami. He tried to help his wife, but was beaten up as well, she added. The woman’s son works as a labourer in Pune and daughter is married.

The woman was rescued by the village police-patil, Chanduji Chaware, and taken to the police station. The victim had approached Goswami when the police inspector of Mul, the trail in which the village is located, allegedly didn’t take cognizance of her plea to arrest the duo.

“When I asked the PI (police inspector) why he didn’t register a cognizable offence and arrest the two, I was told it was a family dispute. So, I approached Superintendent of Police Niyatee Thakar, who directed registration of a cognizable offence and arrest of the two. The two were arrested on Saturday,” Goswami said.

Asked why a cognizable offence wasn’t registered against the culprits, Thakar said, “The two sides have been in a long-standing civil dispute. After doing her medical check-up, we did register the offence and arrested the two.”

Chawre said, “The woman was in the habit of registering complaints against the two…”

