Woman raped by neighbour, accused on the run

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Kharkhoda town here on Tuesday evening, police said. A manhunt is on to arrest the accused, they added.

According to the police, the woman was alone when the 40-year-old accused entered the house and raped her at gunpoint. When she tried to resist him, the accused also beat her up. The woman’s husband is in jail for the past seven months, while her mother-in-law had gone out of the house with her seven-year-old grandson when the incident happened.

“The victim has undergone a medical examination. We are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” said Meghraj Singh, the acting officer-in-charge of Kharkhoda police station.

