Western expressway to link Kundli, Palwal set to open in August

The Western Peripheral Expressway, connecting Kundli with Palwal via Manesar, is likely to open its lanes to commuters by August, said Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Thursday. “The Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway is likely to open in August. Plans are also in place to develop five new cities along the expressway, the first of which will come up to the south of Gurgaon, near Manesar. The Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation has already floated a request for proposal in this regard, and a consultant has also been appointed,” said Singh, during a press conference.

The Haryana government began work on the project in 2006, and the first deadline was 2009. In 2016, the stretch between Manesar and Palwal was inaugurated by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The 135-km Eastern Peripheral Expressway, meanwhile, was opened to the public last month. Since then, there has been a reduction of around 20% trucks entering Delhi — against the target of 70%.

The project to construct Peripheral Expressways around Delhi was initiated in 2003 by the Supreme Court-mandated EPCA with the twin objective of decongesting and depolluting the capital by diverting traffic not destined to end up here.

Meanwhile, with monsoon arriving in the city on Wednesday, Singh said sufficient measures have been taken to tackle incidents of waterlogging. “Thirty spots that are prone to waterlogging have been identified, while permanent and temporary pumps have been installed there. Measures have also been taken to ensure water does not overflow from the Badhshahpur drain this year. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has also cleaned all drains and sewers in the city,” he said.

The deputy commissioner added that 200 low-floor buses will ply on the streets from August 15, easing commuters’ travel woes: “These buses will ply on 11 routes in Gurgaon. Over 450 bus queue shelters will also come up across the city to supplement the transport system. In addition, three bus depots are being constructed at sectors 10, 54 and 72.” He added that in the next phase, a depot will be constructed in Manesar as well.

