Fire breaks out at theatre in Visakhapatnam, 5 fire tenders rushed to spot

Monday, September 17, 2018
A fire broke out at Sri Kanya Cinema Hall in Gajuwaka area today morning. No casualties have been reported as of now.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2018 8:33:02 am
Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at theatre in Vishakapatnam, 5 fire tenders rushed to spot The fire broke out at Sri Kanya Cinema Hall in Gajuwaka area

A fire broke out at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district on Monday morning, reported news agency ANI. Five fire tenders have been rushed to Sri Kanya Cinema Hall in Gajuwaka area. No casualties have been reported as of now.

On Sunday, a massive blaze had broken out in Kolkata’s congested Bagree Market. More than 60 firefighters battled for over 20 hours to control the fire. Poor fire safety measures and inflammable material stashed in the five-storey building posed a serious hindrance to the operation that left two firefighters injured. No deaths were reported, but goods estimated to be worth crores turned to ash and several shops in the market — considered one of the country’s largest wholesale hubs — were gutted, said police sources. The fire is yet to be contained

(More details awaited)

