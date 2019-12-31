Surat: Villagers oppose expansion of SMC’s merger move, while Saurashtrians rally for it

According to the Saurashtrian people settled here, the merger will help these areas get facilities like schools, community hall, gardens, fire brigade station, health centre, library, better transportation from SMC. According to the Saurashtrian people settled here, the merger will help these areas get facilities like schools, community hall, gardens, fire brigade station, health centre, library, better transportation from SMC.

Residents from 10 villages of Surat district are unhappy with the proposed merger with the Surat Municipal Corporation, while the Saurashtrian people who live in these areas are actively advocating the move.

The Standing Committee of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Friday had cleared the proposal to bring 19 villages in Olpad, Choryasi and Kamrej talukas and two Nagar Palikas – Kansad and Sachin – within Surat City limits. The proposal now needs the state government’s approval.

According to the Saurashtrian people settled here, the merger will help these areas get facilities like schools, community hall, gardens, fire brigade station, health centre, library, better transportation from SMC. The Nagrik Ekta Samithi formed by the Saurashtrians have also been carrying out group meetings in villagers in support of the merger.

On Sunday night, the samiti organised a meeting at Velanja village in Rangoli Chowkdi. BJP MLA of Kamrej, V D Zhalawadiya; Katargam MLA Vinu Moradiya; Karanj MLA Praveen Ghoghari; and Varachha BJP MLA Kishor Kanani of Surat were also present.

Kamrej BJP MLA V D Zhalawadiya said, “The sarpanches and their supporters are not in favour of the merger as they feel they will lose their power. The panchayat has limited funds for the development of a village. It is not possible to carry out the same amount of work like the corporation.”

The 10 villages in Kamrej taluka that are against the merger move are Kamrej, Kholwad, Velanja, Pasodara, Nawagam, Laskana, Abhrama, Valak, Kathodara and Khadsad.

The local villagers also held a meeting at Pasodara village in support of their cause. Former sarpanch of Pasodara, Nitin Patel said, “We don’t want this merger to happen. We already have all the facilities like water, roads and electricity. If this merger happens, our villagers will have to travel more than 20 km to get even a small work done at the SMC. Most are middle-class people who have work to do and this travel will eat into their schedule.”

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App