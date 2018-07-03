Varanasi: Nurses protest colleague’s death at BHU hospital

Police said the nurses called off their protest after the BHU administration explained their position to them. (Representational) Police said the nurses called off their protest after the BHU administration explained their position to them. (Representational)

Nurses at BHU’s Sir Sundarlal Hospital protested after a colleague, who could not be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), died on Monday.

Police said the nurses demonstrated with the body of 35-year-old Manju Kumar outside the vice chancellor’s lodge at around 9 am, demanding compensation for her kin who alleged negligence. “There was no vacant bed in the 16-bed ICU when the family members brought in the patient,” said Lanka station house officer Sanjeev Mishra. “So the patient was shifted to the Emergency OPD for treatment. She passed away there. Her family alleged that she had died due to negligence on the part of the hospital but no formal complaint has been lodged with us yet.”

According to doctors, Manju suffered from an acute ailment in the kidneys. She died of cardio respiratory arrest at around 2.30 am, hours after her family admitted her to the hospital. BHU PRO Rajesh Banaras said, “The patient was provided full ICU medical support in the Emergency. We are sorry about her death but the hospital did its best to save her. At the time, we could not shift patients already occupying the existing beds.”

Police said the nurses called off their protest after the BHU administration explained their position to them.

