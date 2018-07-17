Vadodara village declared cholera-affected

Vadodara district collector Shalini Agrawal on Monday issued a notification declaring Khedkarmsiya village in Waghodia taluka of Vadodara cholera-affected after 31 persons complained of symptoms of the disease.

According to Chief District Health Officer Dr Uday Tilavat, 15 residents of Khedkarmsiya village had complained of diarrhoea and vomiting on Saturday. Out of these, six were admitted to a Community Health Centre in Jarod while two were referred to SSG hospital in Vadodara. Rest of the persons were treated locally and prescribed medicines.

By Monday, however, the number of affected persons increased to 31. Out of these, 21 have been admitted to hospitals.

“On Saturday itself we sent six samples for testing, the results of which arrived today (Monday). Four of the six samples have tested positive and so we had to issue the notification,” said Tilavat.

He said that the reason for the spread of the water-borne disease was a damaged boring line, dumped with garbage which had contaminated the water that was being pumped up to overhead tanks for drinking purposes.

“We have done our preliminary task of cleaning and repairing the line,” Tilavat added.

The notification issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, will remain in effect for the next 90 days as health officials have been issued an alert to take preventive and precautionary measures. Waghodia mamlatdar has been appointed the cholera-control officer to supervise the health conditions in the region.

