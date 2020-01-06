Vadodara: Two held for vandalising shops, attacking owners

On Monday, police got information that a notarised adoption deed was signed by a couple in Thane.(Representational Image) On Monday, police got information that a notarised adoption deed was signed by a couple in Thane.(Representational Image)

The Vadodara police arrested two persons late Saturday night for vandalising shops and attacking shop owners in Marimata No Khancho on Rajmahal road in the city. The area is known for mobile phone accessories and electronic items shops.

Initially an FIR was registered against Vishnu Kahar and three of his aides who are yet to be identified.

The police later identified the other accused as Naval Kahar, Dhruv Kahar and Kishor Kahar based on CCTV footage and statements of the main accused.

Vishnu and Naval have been arrested, while Dhruv and Kishor are on the run.

In their complaint, the shop owners have alleged that the accused armed with weapons barged into their shops and started vandalising it demanding that the shops be closed. In a video of the incident that went viral, the owners are seen pleading to the goons to not vandalise the property, the latter, however, continue to do so, threatening the shop owners and attacking them.

“The real motive is still unclear, it was probably just to terrorise the shop owners in the area. Dhruv is on our radar and will be arrested soon. We are investigating Kishor’s role in the incident as we could not spot him in the CCTV footage we have accessed,” said ACP Megha Tewar.

Based on the compliant, all the accused were booked under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (b) (ings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 114 (abettor present).

