Vadodara: Scolded by father, Class 10 student commits suicide, say police

Two days after a 15-year-old boy reportedly went missing, his body was recovered from Narmada Canal Monday. Police said that the boy, identified as Rutvik Karnik, a resident of Harni and a student of Class 10, committed suicide by jumping into the canal.

According to police, Karnik left home on a two-wheeler on January 4 after he was scolded by his father over his preparations for the board examinations. When his parents returned home from work in the evening, they could not find him. They inquired with his friends and relatives but could not get any information. When they went towards the canal looking for him, they found his two-wheeler, the police said.

The family then lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Harni police station on January 5. “We called fire brigades to search the canal after the family informed us and his body was retrieved on Monday evening from the canal near Ankodiya village. Preliminary autopsy reports suggest that he died due to drowning,” a police official said. A case of accidental death was registered at the Harni Police station.

