Vadodara rural police HQ gets anganwadi, library

Children at the new anganwadi at Vadodara rural police headquarters Monday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) Children at the new anganwadi at Vadodara rural police headquarters Monday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

In a first across Vadodara range, the rural police on Monday opened a new anganwadi and library at its headquarters in Chhani. Built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, borne by the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation (GSPHC), the single floor building has two rooms serving as an anganwadi classroom and a library each.

The anganwadi was initially run in one of the staff quarters in a building adjacent to the headquarters. More than 10 students are enrolled at the anganwadi with one teacher.

“A separate school building will encourage the children to spend more time at the anganwadi and study. We will try to provide as many facilities for the betterment of these children,” said Inspector General of Police, Vadodara range, Abhay Chudasma.

The library will also be open for use by policemen and their families residing in the campus and those policemen appearing for career enhancement exams.

“The idea to set up the library was two-fold. One for the children of the policemen living here, who face difficulties in studying in their houses due to space crunch. They can come here after school and spend time in the library and study. And second for the policemen who are preparing themselves for their exams for better posting. Even spouses of the policemen residing here can benefit themselves,” said Superintendent of Police Vadodara rural Police, Sourabh Tolambiya.

The library currently stocks story books, Gujarati literature and magazines among others. “We will begin purchasing books soon. We will include books as per needs and demands by the readers and we are also open to people donating books for the library,” said Tolambiya.

According to GSPHC officials, a drive to build an anganwadi and a library at all police lines campuses, which house more than 100 families, began a year ago in Rajkot.

