Vadodara: 30-year-old neighbour arrested for ‘raping, impregnating’ 13-yr-old

A 30-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl from his village in Mahisagar district.

The incident came to light after the girl delivered a baby a week ago. She was admitted to a hospital after she complained of severe stomach ache, police said. She was later moved to another hospital in Vadodara after her condition deteriorated. Both the baby and the girl are stable now, police added.

Medical examinations by doctors confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted. The girl’s parents were away at work and she was alone at home when the incident happened. Based on her statements, the police lodged a complaint on Monday against the accused who is her neighbour. The accused has been booked under IPC sections 376 (2) (n) (Punishment for rape), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The family was unaware of the crime until the girl delivered the baby. She had not informed anyone of the ordeal because she was threatened by the accused of dire consequences. Even after the delivery, she was not in a stable condition. After her condition improved, we counselled her and she told us about the incident. We have also conducted medical examination of the accused,” a police official said.

