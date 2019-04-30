MSU acid attack threat: All 8 get bail; alumnus alleges police beat him up, forced to accept crime

The eight men, arrested last Saturday for allegedly threatening the women student leaders of M S University here with acid attack, were released on bail on Monday.

Prime accused Zuber Khan Pathan, on the other hand fainted, when he was produced before the district magistrate on Monday and was taken to a local hospital.

Later, Zuber, an alumnus of MSU, told the media that he was beaten up by police and forcibly made to accept that he had made the acid attack threats. Late on Monday, evening he also submitted a written letter to the magistrate claiming that he was falsely accused in the case.

The police, however, have denied the allegations. A senior police officer said he had earlier been accused in cases of rioting and misbehaviour at the university as well. “He was not forced to accept the crime.”

The police, though, released a video of Zuber purportedly showing him sitting like a rooster and making its sound. He is also heard saying that he won’t repeat the mistake.

Earlier on Sunday, the varsity announced to withhold the results of the seven other accused who are the present students of the MSU, besides not allowing their readmission until the probe into the allegations was underway. “We have taken the decision to withhold the admission of the students based on evidences. A seven-member committee has been formed to look into the matter. After receiving presentations from both the groups, we will take any further action,” said Registrar N K Ojha.

The committee held a meeting on Monday.

The seven present students have been identified as Fazal Pathan, Akib Pathan, Mohsin Pathan, Sajid Pathan, Rustam Pathan, Kalim Pathan and Ratiyal Pathan.

The varsity’s students’ union vice president, Saloni Mishra, had lodged a complaint with Sayajigunj police against the eight, alleging that they had threatened to throw acid on their face, during a clash outside the head office of the university following representations in an alleged ragging case on Saturday. The ragging case was taken up by another student leader from the faculty of arts.

As per the complaint, the accused had threatened the women student leaders saying, “When we meet outside the campus, we will show the girls their aukaat (position) and what they are supposed to do. We will throw acid on you to make you realise how acid-attack victims feel.”

The accused are booked under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 294 and 506 (2) for rioting, unlawful assembly, obscene acts and songs and criminal intimidation.

Security arrangements in the university have also been enhanced from Monday. No student without the university ID card was allowed inside the premises.