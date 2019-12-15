Vadodara: Chhayapuri railway station inaugurated

The station will have 13 trains passing through Vadodara and will be operational from December 17. (File) The station will have 13 trains passing through Vadodara and will be operational from December 17. (File)

Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi inaugurated the Chhayapuri railway station in Vadodara on Saturday, which will now serve as a satellite head of the Western railway network passing through Gujarat. The station will have 13 trains passing through Vadodara and will be operational from December 17.

It has been constructed as part of the preparations for the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, popularly called the bullet train.

Angadi inaugurated the Chhayapuri railway station in presence of local BJP elected representatives like MP Ranjan Bhatt, Gujarat Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, MLAs Manisha Vakil and Seema Mohile, as well as Jitendra Sukhadia and Yogesh Patel.

Interacting with reporters, Angadi compared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for taking “brave, quick” decisions. Angadi said, “After Sardar Patel, who was known for taking quick and brave decisions even in the hardest of times, India now has a same kind of Home Minister in Amit Shah. Whether it is the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir or the Citizens Amendment Act, the decisions have been in the best interest of the country and were taken in a careful but quick manner. The removal of Article 370 has put Kashmir on a path of progress.”

Chhayapuri railway station will cater to intra-state trains originating from and terminating at Vadodara. The station is part of the process to de-congest the Vadodara railway station for the upcoming bullet train project, for which the Railways department has already dismantled Platform number 7 which catered to these 13 trains. The high speed rail corridor is to cut across the entire yard of the Vadodara railway station, thus making it necessary to divert some traffic to Chhayapuri.

