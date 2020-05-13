Vadodara: BJP ward president among eight arrested for birthday bash amid lockdown

Anil Parmar, the BJP president of ward number 7 and seven others were arrested for birthday celebrations amidst lockdown in Vadodara. (Express Photo) Anil Parmar, the BJP president of ward number 7 and seven others were arrested for birthday celebrations amidst lockdown in Vadodara. (Express Photo)

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward president and seven others were arrested in Vadodara after they were found celebrating a birthday party violating the lockdown norms, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night when those arrested converged at the residence of Anil Parmar, the BJP president of ward 7, in Tulsiwad area of the city to celebrate Parmar’s birthday.

Following the celebrations, the photographs posted by the attendees on various social media sites had gone viral. The photographs show the residents standing in close proximity to each other, eating cake while posing for the camera.

“They had shared the videos and photographs from which we have identified eight persons so far. We are identifying the rest. All of them have been sent for medical examination as per protocols,” said Karelibaug police inspector RA Jadeja.

The persons identified from the photograph and named in the FIR apart from Parmar include Manish Parmar, Nakul Parmar, Dakshesh Parmar, Mehul Solanki, Chandrakant Brahmbre, Rakesh Parmar and Dhaval Parmar.

All of them have been booked under IPC sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

