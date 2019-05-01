Acid attack threat case: MSU alumnus jailed under PASA demands lie detector test

A day after he was granted bail in the MSU acid attack threat case on Monday, university alumnus Zuber Pathan was arrested again and sent to Bhuj jail under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act on Tuesday.

“We have sent him to Bhuj jail under the PASA Act based on multiple complaints against him. He was booked for rioting earlier and now again for criminal intimidation. Threatening someone with an acid attack is serious,” said Commissioner of Police Anupamsinh Ghalaut.

On the other hand, Zuber submitted two applications to the police on Tuesday, demanding a lie detector test and examination of CCTV footage from the MSU. In his application, he has alleged that he has been falsely accused in the acid attack threat case.

“For a fair investigation, I demand that a Narco and lie-detector test be conducted on the complainant and accused, including me. The results of these tests will spill the actual truth in the case,” his application read.

In his second application, he has demanded that CCTV footage of the university head office be accessed to verify his presence at the spot.

S G Solanki, Inspector In-charge of Sayajigunj police station, where the applications were submitted, said they have received the pleas. “We will now consult our seniors and take necessary actions accordingly. No decision has been made yet,” he said.

On Monday evening also, Zuber had submitted a letter to the district magistrate claiming that he was falsely accused in the case. Earlier, when Zuber was produced before the district magistrate, he had fainted and was taken to a local hospital.

Later, Zuber told the media that he was beaten up by police and forcibly made to accept that he had made the acid attack threats.

Zuber, along with seven students of MS University, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly threatening women students’ union leaders with an acid attack.

A senior officer from the Crime Branch, associated with the investigation, said they had received over 45 complaints against him in the past. “He was also an accused in a case of rioting in 2017. Despite graduating from the university, he used to visit the campus and create ruckus, along with his group members. Over the past few months, we had received a lot of complaints against his misconduct and hooliganism, but no one had lodged a formal complaint and we could not arrest him.”

Meanwhile, the MS University administration has issued directives also to withhold the results of eight other students ? four each from the faculties of law and commerce ? who are involved in creating ruckus and misconduct on the campus, apart from the seven students of Zuber’s group.

The directive will be in effect until a university committee, probing all the allegations, furnishes a good conduct certificate for the said students. The students have also been barred from taking readmission until the probe by the committee is complete.

In-charge Registrar N K Ojha said to maintain further decorum and send a clear message to the students that such nuisance and misconduct of any kind will not be tolerated, these directives were issued. “Results will be stalled till the students get a clean chit by the probe committee,” said Ojha.