Vadodara: 25-yr-old man held for running ‘prostitution racket’, two women rescued

VADODARA police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly running a commercial sex racket from an independent house in old Padra road area. The accused, identified as Mukesh Thakkar, had been running the racket for the past couple of months along with another prime accused Neha, who is on the run.

According to the police, Neha alias Nita Gohil is the legal tenant of the house from where Mukesh operated the racket in her absence. The accused charged between Rs 2,500 and 3,000 and paid half the amount to the women engaged for the commercial sex work, police said.

Based on a tip off, the JP road police laid down a trap, posed as a fake client and approached Thakkar. “We had received a tip-off about the prostitution racket after which we had laid down the trap. We arrested Mukesh from the spot and rescued the two women. However, the prime accused in the case, Nitu is still absconding. There is not enough lead about her yet. We are scanning her documents and we are trying to trace her through her call record details,” investigating officer N H Brahmabhatt said.

“We have come to know that she has been actively involved in the racket, but never kept the same women in the same city for long. The women rescued from this house were brought to Vadodara only 15 days ago. We are investigating whether she ran the racket from other cities as well,” he added. Both the accused have been booked under sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (1956).