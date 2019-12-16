Vadodara: 20-yr-old woman’s body recovered from lake three days after she went missing

The deceased Khusbu Jani (20), a third-year BCom student of MS University and a native of Chansad, had gone missing on the afternoon of November 11, her mother Hema Jani stated in her complaint. (Representational Image) The deceased Khusbu Jani (20), a third-year BCom student of MS University and a native of Chansad, had gone missing on the afternoon of November 11, her mother Hema Jani stated in her complaint. (Representational Image)

The decomposed body of a 20-year-old woman, who had been missing for the last three days, was found in a lake near her village of Chansad, in Padra taluka of Vadodara, on Saturday night. Police officials said that as per preliminary post mortem reports, the girl had sustained a severe head injury and seven stab injuries around her neck, but sexual assault was ruled out.

However, the family approached the police with a missing person complaint only on Saturday morning. As per Hema’s complaint, Khusbu on November 11 had briefly met her elder sister — who lives in the same village — to visit the bank. She had then gone home but her phone had been switched off since 3 pm that day. When Hema returned home in the evening at 6 pm, the house was locked and Khusbu was nowhere to be found. Hema also tried to contact Khusbu’s friends but they were unaware of her whereabouts.

For the next three days, Hema along with her elder daughter, son-in-law and other villagers looked for Khusbu at the bus stop, railway station and other possible places in Vadodara where she could be, and then finally approached the police on Saturday morning.

The police had started a search for Khusbu when they were informed about a plastic bag — with a foot sticking out of it — in Hazira lake on Saturday evening. On checking the bag, police found a decomposed body of a woman stuffed inside, with her feet and hands tied together. Hema identified the body from the clothes and accessories on the body.

A case of murder against unknown persons has been registered at the Padra police station.

“It is a clear case of murder with seven injury marks around the neck and a head injury. The murder has happened almost three days ago, which is most likely the same day she went missing. We have not rounded up any suspects yet but looking at the injury marks, it appears to be a case of personal enmity. We will talk to her family including her mother and stepfather, who lives in Vadodara, and also her friends about who she could have possibly met that afternoon. We did not find her phone but we will try and get her call records till that afternoon to get some leads,” said Investigating Officer Samat Karmur.

