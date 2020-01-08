Vadodara: 2 held for ‘illegally’ trading chemicals in Sankarda village

Acting on a tip off, the SOG team raided the godown and seized 1,73,200 litres of various chemicals worth Rs 71,59,000. (Representational Image) Acting on a tip off, the SOG team raided the godown and seized 1,73,200 litres of various chemicals worth Rs 71,59,000. (Representational Image)

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Vadodara police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly illegally trading chemicals from a rented godown in Sankarda village.

The accused identified as Jayesh Patel and Kiran Mahida had been involved in the business for the last one and a half years, the police said.

Acting on a tip off, the SOG team raided the godown and seized 1,73,200 litres of various chemicals worth Rs 71,59,000. The chemicals seized by the police include 175 barrels containing 35,000 litres of mixed solvent chemical, 8,000 litres of iso-propyl alchohol plus hepten chemical, 75 barrels containing 19,000 litres of di-methyne sulfomine chemical, 190 barrels containing 38,000 litres of iso-propyl alcohol, 18 barrels containing 3,600 litres of di-iso-propyl ether, 6 barrels containing 1200 litres of acetone, 5 barrels containing 1,000 litres of toluene and 110 barrels of 22,000 liters Ethylene di-chloride.

“When we raided the premise, the accused who have been running the illegal trade from the rented godown were unable to furnish any documents regarding the same. They did not have the required bills of the purchase and selling of the chemicals. They would first buy the chemicals from multiple companies and sell them off to other companies. If they are unable to furnish the bills for the transactions, then we will investigate into which other chemical companies were involved as well,” said police inspector VB Aal. A case has been registered at the Nandesari police station while the investigation will be carried out by the SOG.

