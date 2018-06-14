Vadodara: 17 bovines rescued from illegal slaughter houses

Police seal an illegal slaughter house in Vadodara on Wednesday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) Police seal an illegal slaughter house in Vadodara on Wednesday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Vadodara police, with the help of animal rescue activists, on Wednesday raided illegal slaughter houses operational in a residential area in the Navayard area here and rescued 17 bovines. The police also sealed six shops and seized 650 kg meat.

Following a forensic test, 348 kg of the total meat seized from three shops was found to be beef. The owners of the shops — Rafiq Qureshi, Hajarbibi Qureshi and Shabudin Qureshi — have been booked under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 2017.

Two others, from whose shops the bovines were rescued, have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to police, members of the Bharwad community, residing in the area had approached Vadodara Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), regarding the slaughter houses. They had alleged that their bovines had disappeared overnight. “When we reached the spot, we saw butchers and the butchered buffaloes. We informed the police, but the men fled,” said Ashish Chudgar, member of SPCA.

Talking to The Indian Express members of the community said, “Despite having informed the police multiple times about the loss of our cattle overnight, no actions were taken. So we approached activists for help.”

