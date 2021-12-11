Uttarakhand CM PRO removed after viral letter

FOLLOWING An embarrassment to the Uttarakhand government after a letter reportedly issued by a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asking Bageshwar SSP to cancel challans of three trucks for overloading started making rounds on social media, the government has sacked the PRO concerned and ordered an inquiry.

Earlier, in the purported letter dated December 8 directed to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bagheshwar, PRO Nandan Singh Bisht said he has been verbally directed by the CM to ask to cancel the challans of the said trucks. The letter, a copy of which is making rounds on social media, also mentioned the registration numbers of the trucks and that a copy has been sent to the Regional Transport Office.

Talking to The Indian Express, Bagheshwar SSP Amit Srivastava said, on November 29. the three trucks filled with soapstone (a talc-schist, which is a type of metamorphic rock), were stopped for overloading and a challan was issued. The challan was later transferred to the Assistant Regional Transport Office.

“The said trucks were among several vehicles stopped for overloading that day. It was not a matter of illegal mining. As the challan was under the Motor Vehicles Act, it was forwarded to the ARTO for further action. The challan amount was around Rs 45,000, and as per my information, it has now been paid to the authorities concerned,” said Srivastava.

About the letter, he said, while it is addressed to him, his office has not received any such letter so far and he only came to know about it through social media.

While Nandan Singh Bisht did not respond to the calls, officials in the CM Office informed that he has been removed from his services on Saturday and an inquiry initiated.