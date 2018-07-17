UP: Wife, her lover ‘strangle’ man in Meerut village

A woman and her paramour allegedly strangulated the former’s husband after he found them together at their house in Meerut’s Kanchanpur Ghopla village Sunday. Police said the two made it appear to be a suicide by hanging the body with a rope, but the woman later confessed to the murder. According to the police, Shivani Singh (20) got involved with Arun (23), the brother-in-law of deceased’s elder brother, a few months ago. Shivani’s husband Bhim (26) returned home to find his wife with Arun Sunday night. “He was overpowered by the two who strangulated him and later hanged his body with a rope from the ceiling fan to mislead us,” said Girja Shanker Tripathi, in-charge of Partapur police station.

