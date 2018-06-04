UP: Man shot dead for protesting eve-teasing

The incident took place on Sunday in the Rampuri area. (Representational Image) The incident took place on Sunday in the Rampuri area. (Representational Image)

A 65-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two youths for opposing their attempts to harass his daughter, police said today. The incident took place yesterday in the Rampuri area here, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ombir Singh said.

He said that a case has been registered against Kirshanpal and Vishal. They are at large and a search has been launched to nab them, the officer said. The man was killed for protesting their eve-teasing, Singh said.

The accused are residents of the same locality as that of the victim, the SP said.

