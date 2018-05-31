Under Retibunder bridge: When garden becomes debris dumping ground

REPAIR work on the Mumbra bypass road, which began earlier this month, has allegedly caused damage to a garden below the Retibunder bridge in Mumbra.

Asifa Bi and her husband Azmal Kasim, who used to take a walk in the garden every day, said the greenery used to be a big attraction for them. On May 25, Kasim had a major escape when the debris fell inches in front of him, said Asifa. “The garden has become a dumping ground for the debris. My husband was lucky to stay unharmed,” she recounted.

The 250-square-foot garden used to be a lush green space with a children’s play area and rows of flowering plants and trees surrounding a walking track for residents. It was built almost five years back. “The garden has almost been ruined. Where do these people expect our children to play?” asked Rahman Khan, a resident. Another resident Jagdish Malik said, “There were plants that are now under layers of rubble. Will the authorities take responsibility?”

The residents have approached authorities and have written to the Thane Municipal Corporation. “We are worried about the falling debris. If they are dumping it under the bridge and over the garden, it’s completely wrong and needs to be stopped. If it is falling accidentally, that is dangerous,” said a local resident Rashid Khan.

The TMC said its hands are tied. “We are aware of the situation. As the work is not under us, we can’t stop it. But through our garden department, we are writing to the authorities to take care of the garden while the work is going on,” said Thane Municipal Corporation PRO Sandeep Malwi. PWD officials overseeing work on the site refused to comment.

