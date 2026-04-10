2-year-old boy falls into open shaft in MP’s Ujjain, rescue operation underway

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into an uncovered borewell while playing in a field in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening. A rescue operation is now underway, news agency PTI reported.

The event occurred at approximately 8 PM in Jhalaria village within Badnagar tehsil. The boy, Bhagirath, is the son of Praveen Devasi, a shepherd who had arrived in the region with his family three days earlier from Pali in Rajasthan.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: A rescue operation is underway after a two and a half year old boy fell into an open borewell while playing in a field in Ujjain district on Thursday evening. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/oVUVKUJlAl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2026

According to the PTI report, the family was grazing sheep in the area, which is 10 km from Badnagar and about 75 km from Ujjain city.

Upon receiving the information, Ashok Patidar, the Station House Officer of Badnagar, arrived at the location with a team.

Oxygen is being sent into the borewell shaft via a pipe, the official stated. He also mentioned that a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is at the location with essential equipment for the rescue.