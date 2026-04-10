2-year-old boy falls into open shaft in MP’s Ujjain, rescue operation underway

A rescue operation is underway in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, after a two-year-old boy fell into an open borewell on Thursday. SDRF teams are on-site in Jhalaria village to rescue the child.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMadhya PradeshApr 10, 2026 09:25 AM IST
Ujjain Borewell RescuePolice and SDRF personnel are on the spot to rescue the child who fell in the borewell in Ujjain (Representative image).
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A two-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into an uncovered borewell while playing in a field in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening. A rescue operation is now underway, news agency PTI reported.

The event occurred at approximately 8 PM in Jhalaria village within Badnagar tehsil. The boy, Bhagirath, is the son of Praveen Devasi, a shepherd who had arrived in the region with his family three days earlier from Pali in Rajasthan.

According to the PTI report, the family was grazing sheep in the area, which is 10 km from Badnagar and about 75 km from Ujjain city.

Upon receiving the information, Ashok Patidar, the Station House Officer of Badnagar, arrived at the location with a team.

Oxygen is being sent into the borewell shaft via a pipe, the official stated. He also mentioned that a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is at the location with essential equipment for the rescue.

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